First Appearance of Comics Character Iron Fist in Marvel Premiere (1974)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Feb 19, 1974

Marvel Comics

On this date in 1974, Marvel Comics released Marvel Premiere #15, introducing martial arts-powered superhero Iron Fist. The cover art was created by Gil Kane, Dick Giordano, Tony Mortellaro and Gaspar Saladino and is dated (May 1974).

