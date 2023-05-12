First Appearance of Comics Character Iron Fist in Marvel Premiere (1974)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Feb 19, 1974
On this date in 1974, Marvel Comics released Marvel Premiere #15, introducing martial arts-powered superhero Iron Fist. The cover art was created by Gil Kane, Dick Giordano, Tony Mortellaro and Gaspar Saladino and is dated (May 1974).
