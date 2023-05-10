Fathom's Big Screen Classics: Enter the Dragon 50th Anniversary Screenings (2023)

Fathom Events

Bruce Lee explodes onto the screen in the film that rocketed him to international superstardom, Enter The Dragon. Recruited by an intelligence agency, martial arts student Lee (played by legendary martial artist Bruce Lee – Fists of Fury, The Chinese Connection) participates in a brutal tournament at a remote island fortress in an attempt to gather enough evidence to convict the international drug-trafficker responsible for the murder of Lee’s sister. In the now-classic fight-to-the-death finish, two men enter a mirrored maze, but only one will exit.

Though uncredited, future superstars Chuck Norris, playing a messenger, and Jackie Chan, as one of Oharra’s henchman, appear in this 1973 martial arts spectacular.