Escape From Tribeca: Enter The Dragon 50th Anniversary Screening with Co-Stars Angela Mao & Bolo Yeung, Producer Andre Morgan, and Shannon Lee in Person (2023)

Film Screenings, Panel Discussions | Jun 17, 2023

tribecafilm.com

The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival starts on June 7th and organizers have announced a major martial arts film-related event. Escape from Tribeca into the 50th Anniversary screening of one of the most influential and beloved action films of all time, Enter the Dragon. After the screening, attend a panel with the films legendary co-stars Angela Mao and Bolo Yeung, along with the film’s producer Andre Morgan, and Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee. The group will discuss the film and celebrate the legacy of superstar performer and choreographer Bruce Lee.

Escape From Tribeca: Enter The Dragon takes place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 8:30PM at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

Related

Cowboy Bebop official Netflix trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott LeeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Austin Chick's revenge thriller Girls Against Boys comes to theatersSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a copy of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Blu-ray Combo PackSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First shot of G.I. Joe spinoff movie Snake EyesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer and poster for War for the Planet of the ApesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from Luc Besson's action thriller LucySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Young Han Solo revealed for 2018 Star Wars spinoff prequelSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy PiperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New footage from Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi epic Pacific RimSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...