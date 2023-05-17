Escape From Tribeca: Enter The Dragon 50th Anniversary Screening with Co-Stars Angela Mao & Bolo Yeung, Producer Andre Morgan, and Shannon Lee in Person (2023)

The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival starts on June 7th and organizers have announced a major martial arts film-related event. Escape from Tribeca into the 50th Anniversary screening of one of the most influential and beloved action films of all time, Enter the Dragon. After the screening, attend a panel with the films legendary co-stars Angela Mao and Bolo Yeung, along with the film’s producer Andre Morgan, and Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee. The group will discuss the film and celebrate the legacy of superstar performer and choreographer Bruce Lee.

Escape From Tribeca: Enter The Dragon takes place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 8:30PM at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.