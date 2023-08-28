David Fincher-directed Action Thriller The Killer Premiere on Netflix (2023)

Archaia Entertainment, Boom! Studios, Netflix, Plan B Entertainment

The Killer centers on an assassin (Michael Fassbender) who’s battling his employers, and himself, after a fateful near-miss, on an international manhunt that he insists isn’t personal. David Fincher directs The Killer, which also stars Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Lacey Dover, Monika Gossmann, Kellan Rhude, Anthony Louis, Endre Hules, Jobie James, Avant Strangel, Sophie Charlotte and Gabriel Polanco.