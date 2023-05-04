Cult Classic Troma Film Titles Coming to Streaming Platform Freevee (2023)

Firsts, Streaming/VOD Premiere | May 8, 2023

www.amazon.com

Troma Entertainment has partnered with Renaissance Content Group to bring their cult classic films to streaming on Amazon’s Freevee platform. This marks the first time the indie film studio has made their titles available on a mainstream television streaming network. Most Troma titles have been available on their own Troma Now streaming service, however this move makes their mostly horror, parody and zombie titles available to a much wider audience.

Starting May 8th and over the next few months, hundreds of films will be coming to Freevee. The list includes iconic Troma films such as the entire Toxic Avenger series, Class of Nuke ’em High, Combat Shock, SGT Kabukiman NYPD, Tromeo and Juliet, and Trey Parker’s Cannibal The Musical.

Newer Troma titles, including The Slashening: The Final Beginning, Mutant Blast, VHS Massacre, and Return to Nuke ’em High Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will also be included. The list of independent films range from horror and action to documentaries and comedies.

The films will be available to stream free-with-ads on Freevee, on all streaming devices.

Related

Character posters for #Ghostbusters remake revealedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Will SmithSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Here is the full Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation TrailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer for Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier gives glimpse of The Falcon and kick ass action sequencesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
A first look at the Red Dawn remakeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Super Bowl spots for the biggest summer movies right hereSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Lionsgate reveals new posters for Alex Proyas' Gods of Egypt epicSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer and movie photos from the James Wan-directed Furious 7Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Blood-ripping red band trailer and images from Chow Yun Fat's Let the Bullets FlySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Steven Spielberg re-teaming with Warner Bros. for classic DC Comics adaptation BlackhawkSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...