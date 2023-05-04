Cult Classic Troma Film Titles Coming to Streaming Platform Freevee (2023)

Troma Entertainment has partnered with Renaissance Content Group to bring their cult classic films to streaming on Amazon’s Freevee platform. This marks the first time the indie film studio has made their titles available on a mainstream television streaming network. Most Troma titles have been available on their own Troma Now streaming service, however this move makes their mostly horror, parody and zombie titles available to a much wider audience.

Starting May 8th and over the next few months, hundreds of films will be coming to Freevee. The list includes iconic Troma films such as the entire Toxic Avenger series, Class of Nuke ’em High, Combat Shock, SGT Kabukiman NYPD, Tromeo and Juliet, and Trey Parker’s Cannibal The Musical.

Newer Troma titles, including The Slashening: The Final Beginning, Mutant Blast, VHS Massacre, and Return to Nuke ’em High Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will also be included. The list of independent films range from horror and action to documentaries and comedies.

The films will be available to stream free-with-ads on Freevee, on all streaming devices.