Cult Classic Horror Mother's Day Theatrical Screening with Exclusive Director's Video Introduction (2023)
Film Screenings, Panel Discussions | May 27, 2023
Charles Kaufman’s cult horror Mothers Day screens at Film Noir Cinema in Brooklyn, featuring an exclusive video introduction from the film’s director Charles Kaufman. There will also be a Q&A with producer and brother of the director, Troma Films co-founder Lloyd Kaufman.
Additionally, Martin M. Murry will moderate a panel discussion on the film with critical insights.
