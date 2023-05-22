Cult Classic Horror Mother's Day Theatrical Screening with Exclusive Director's Video Introduction (2023)

Film Screenings, Panel Discussions | May 27, 2023

www.filmnoircinema.com

Charles Kaufman’s cult horror Mothers Day screens at Film Noir Cinema in Brooklyn, featuring an exclusive video introduction from the film’s director Charles Kaufman. There will also be a Q&A with producer and brother of the director, Troma Films co-founder Lloyd Kaufman.

Additionally, Martin M. Murry will moderate a panel discussion on the film with critical insights.

Related

New Season 10 The Walking Dead posters featuring Daryl, Carol, Michonne and AlphaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Garrett Hedlund and director to return for Tron 3Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Red band trailer for Abraham Lincoln Vampire HunterSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer, poster and preview image from Godzilla vs. KongSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Warner Bros. Games and DC announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during DC FandomeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer and poster for Death Wish remake revealedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First poster revealed for The Hobbit: The Desolation of SmaugSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence FishburneSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from the next Bond thriller SkyfallSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New animated character portraits revealed for The Divergent Series: InsurgentSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...