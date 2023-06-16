Circa Casino's Stadium Swim Presents After Dark Summer Concert (2023)

Circa Resort and Casino

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89101

We the Beat

Circa Resort and Casino’s Stadium Swim is hosting its first concert under the stars in front of the big screen! Dance to the beat in your best swimwear while watching the show from one of their six pools or two spas. Partnering with We The Beat to bring you a lineup headlined by The Knocks and supported by local Las Vegas artists featuring Dos Lonely Boys, Z, and Evan Durant. Complete with a silent disco activation and tastings from Casamigos Tequila and Cointreau – this is a concert you won’t want to miss.