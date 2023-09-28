Britney Spears Film Crossroads Global Fan Screening Series and Memoir Release (2023)

Trafalgar Releasing

In celebration of Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, the film that marked her first theatrical starring role, Crossroads, will return to the big screen for a two-day global fan event. With bonus features never before seen in movie theaters, this cinematic celebration invites fans to experience the coming-of-age story anew.

Directed by Tamra Davis and written by Shonda Rhimes (creator of the hit TV series Scandal), Crossroads tells the story of three childhood friends, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoë Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip. With barely a plan and practically no money, but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi’s handsome friend Ben (Anson Mount) in his convertible. Along the way they not only gather experiences that will change their lives, but they also discover how important it is to hold onto their hearts’ desires.