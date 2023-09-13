Back to the Future Anniversary Screening Series (2023)

Fathom Events

Throw on your Nikes, grab your skateboard, and rev up your DeLorean because October 21, 2023 is Back to the Future Day! Celebrate by watching the movie that sparked the legendary Robert Zemeckis trilogy, when the action-packed adventure Back to the Future returns to theaters nationwide for one-night only.

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis comes Back to the Future – the original, groundbreaking adventure that sparked one of the most successful trilogies in film history. When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted back to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future – and leave him trapped in the past. Powered by innovative special effects, unforgettable songs and non-stop action, Back to the Future is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time.