B-Boy Records Releases Boogie Down Productions' First Album Criminal Minded (1987)
Milestones, Music Release Dates | Mar 3, 1987
Criminal Minded, the debut studio album by Bronx-based hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, was released on March 3, 1987 by B-Boy Records. Criminal Minded is considered a highly influential hip hop album and one of the first in the gangsta rap genre.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Firsts > Milestones | Release Dates > Product Releases > Music Release Dates
- Companies: B-Boy Records
- Months / Days: 03 - March > Mar 03
- People / Bands: Boogie Down Productions | Cedric 'Ced-Gee' Miller | KRS-One | Scott La Rock
- Years: 1987