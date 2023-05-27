B-Boy Records Releases Boogie Down Productions' First Album Criminal Minded (1987)

Milestones, Music Release Dates | Mar 3, 1987

B-Boy Records

Criminal Minded, the debut studio album by Bronx-based hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, was released on March 3, 1987 by B-Boy Records. Criminal Minded is considered a highly influential hip hop album and one of the first in the gangsta rap genre.

