Apple Releases Long-in-Development Apple Vision Pro Headset (2024)

Apple

On February 2, 2024, Apple releases their long-in-development advanced headset Apple Vision Pro with a retail price of $3,499. Apple Vision Pro launches the era of “spatial computing,” allowing users to control icons on a virtual desktop that blends into their surrounding environment through augmented reality. The device is able to navigate by using one’s eyes, hands and voice.

Apple Vision Pro also contains Apple’s first-ever 3D camera. With the spatial capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro, the device presents select movies and shows in 3D. Dozens of 3D titles are viewable on Disney+ with the Apple Vision Pro at launch.