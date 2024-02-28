Animation Artists Les Mills and Joanna Quinn Panel/Meet & Greet (2024)
Film Screening Series, Free Events, Panel Discussions | Mar 1, 2024
Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University
United States > New Jersey > Atlantic City > > 08401
View the films and learn about the careers of Oscar-nominated animators Joanna Quinn and Les Mills. Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City hosts these two artists traveling from Wales for a free afternoon program.
The event takes place on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 1:30 PM.