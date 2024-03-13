A24 x IMAX Present: Uncut Gems Screening (2024)

A24

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) risks everything in hope of staying afloat and alive. Uncut Gems is directed by Benny & Josh Safdie, and stars Adam Sandler, Noa Fisher, Eric Bogosian, Anthony Mecca, Lino Eisenberg, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, Jacob Dylan Igielski, Hailey Gates, Pom Klementieff, LaKeith Stanfield, Keith William Richards, The Weeknd, Tilda Swinton, John Amos, Kevin Garnett and Natasha Lyonne.

The IMAX screening of Uncut Gems is part of the monthly series A24 x IMAX, which showcases A24 classic films never-before-seen in IMAX.