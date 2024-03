Hereditary centers on a grieving family that’s haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences. Directed by Ari Aster, Hereditary stars Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Christy Summerhays, Morgan Lund, Mallory Bechtel and Jake Brown.

The IMAX screening of Hereditary is part of the monthly series A24 x IMAX, which showcases A24 classic films never-before-seen in IMAX.