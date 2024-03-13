A24 x IMAX Present: Ex Machina Screening (2024)

Alex Garland’s seminal sci-fi masterpiece screens for the first time in IMAX. The screening event includes an exclusive sneak-peek of Garland’s political thriller Civil War. Ex Machina centers on a young programmer chosen to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid A.I. Directed by Alex Garland, Ex Machina stars Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Sonoya Mizuno, Corey Johnson, Claire Selby, Symara A. Templeman, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Tiffany Pisani and Elina Alminas.

