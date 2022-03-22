FilmFetishFacts | Creation Las Vegas | Convention | January 12, 2023 – January 15, 2023

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins will be headlining Creation Las Vegas 2023, along with Rob Benedict and his band Louden Swain will be in attendance. Creation will also welcome Keegan Allen (“Liam Walker” from Walker) and will be announcing more guests from the Supernatural roster and other “J&J” projects.
Explore More...
- Event Names: Creation Las Vegas
- Facilities: Rio All-Suites Hotel Las Vegas
- Fact Types: Event Types > Convention
- Years: 2023
- Months / Days: 01 - January > Jan 12 | 01 - January > Jan 13 | 01 - January > Jan 14 | 01 - January > Jan 15
- Companies: Creation Entertainment