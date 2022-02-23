FilmFetishFacts | The Godfather | Film Screening, Screening Series | February 25, 2022

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award-winning The Godfather, the film will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision-equipped theaters starting February 25th, 2022 exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and select other countries. All three films in the trilogy have been meticulously restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on March 22nd.