FilmFetishFacts | Bull City Music Art Science and Technology Summit | Art Festival, Convention, Inaugural, Music Festival | About | March 23, 2022 – March 26, 2022

Celebrating innovation in Music, Art, Science, and Technology, the inaugural Bull City Summit (BCS) is scheduled to debut March 23-26, 2022 in Durham, N.C. In addition to featuring live music performances and emerging artist showcases, the conference and festival will be highlighted by globally impactful panel conversations with leading technologists, thought leaders, business executives and entrepreneurs. With an eye to the new eras of global culture, web3.0, social justice, and climate change, BCS gathers creatives and visionaries of all backgrounds to support live music, the arts, further understand humanity’s relationship with technology, and highlight the challenges of sustaining in an ever-changing world.

BCS will present more than 50 emerging live music acts from throughout North Carolina and the Southeast, as well as national headliners, performing at venues throughout downtown Durham. BCS conference programming will focus on international music export and artist development, with keynotes, panels and workshops hosting industry insiders from labels, studios, brands, festivals, managers, agents, promoters, and streaming platforms for conversations around the reimagined, post-pandemic music business. Complementing the live music performances, the BCS art program will showcase digital, immersive, and interactive installations, NFT panels, and fine art exhibitions by up-and-coming and world-renowned artists and musicians.

The BCS technology and academics symposium will help define the growing pace, promise, and perils of technology, separate from product innovation. Programming will include the presentation of academic papers and research studies, and showcase trends in artificial intelligence, the Metaverse, digital health, Fintech, cryptocurrency, Esports and digital content, while the science and research portion will feature companies at the forefront of life sciences, microelectronics, climate, and more.

The festival will also spotlight the role of Durham and the greater Triangle area in social, cultural, technological, and academic innovation. BCS has partnered with WeWork to launch a regional Arts, Entrepreneurship, and Social Justice program whereby WeWork businesses and creators in North Carolina will be selected to attend and showcase at the festival. BCS will program and host panels, workshops, and conversations at the downtown Durham WeWork location, open to all BCS ticket holders. These events will be open to the general public during select programming that highlights local Durham entrepreneurs and students. In addition, regional BCS-curated satellite events are being planned at WeWork locations in Durham, Raleigh, and Charlotte. Discover Durham, the city’s official tourism marketing agency, is supporting BCS with hotel and venue logistics as well as regional marketing, hospitality, PR and promotional efforts.

Bull City Summit registration has opened and is now accepting music and artist submissions as well as panel and lecture applications at BullCitySummit.com. The initial application period closes on January 31 and there is no fee to apply or participate.

BCS early-bird registration is now open by invitation-only to select industry and media representatives at BullCitySummit.com. Those interested can sign up for weeklong, all-inclusive BCS Business PRO badges for $149.99, inclusive of all taxes and fees, for a limited-time through Wednesday, Jan. 12. BCS general on-sale for weeklong conference badges, day-passes, and/or individual showcases will be available to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 12.