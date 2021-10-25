FilmFetishFacts | Out of Step Offbeat Boutique & General Store | Launch / Opening | November 12, 2021

Grand opening date of the Out of Step Boutique at the legendary Trenton Farmers Market. The Central Jersey shop offers specialty foods, local art and music, along with carefully curated offbeat, unique items and gifts from nearly 100 small businesses, all housed within 700+ square feet at the Trenton Farmers Market. Vendors include Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market regulars and beyond, showcasing unique specialty foods, oddball housewares, handmade pottery, vinyl & cassettes, t-shirts and hoodies, local art, handmade greeting cards, and books.

Out of Step Boutique, presented by the guys behind the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, is located at the North End of the Trenton Farmers Market at 960 Spruce Street, in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.