#FilmFetishFacts | Comic-Con Museum | Launch / Opening | Gallery / Museum | November 26, 2021

The Comic-Con Museum will open to the public beginning November 26, 2021. This soft opening will feature some special exhibits, interactive entertainment, and the opening of the Comic-Con Museum Retail Store. The announcement was made during a virtual induction ceremony of the DC Comics character Wonder Woman into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.

Explore More...