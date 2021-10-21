FilmFetishFacts | Comic-Con Museum | Launch / Opening | Gallery / Museum | November 26, 2021

The Comic-Con Museum will open to the public beginning November 26, 2021. This soft opening will feature some special exhibits, interactive entertainment, and the opening of the Comic-Con Museum Retail Store. The announcement was made during a virtual induction ceremony of the DC Comics character Wonder Woman into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.
Explore More...
- Facilities: Comic-Con Museum
- Fact Types: Detail / Descriptor > Facility Types > Gallery / Museum
- Date Types: Firsts > Launch / Opening
- Years: 2021
- Months / Days: 11 - November > Nov 26