FilmFetishFacts | Portraits of Power: The Art of ​Bianchi and Lashley | Art Exhibition, Launch / Opening | October 8, 2021

Metropolis Gallery hosts its first in-person exhibition in two years, highlighting the work of Simone Bianchi and Ken Lashley. Each of whom bring years of expertise and dynamic illustration to their work. Find out more about the exhibition at metropolisgallerynyc.com.
