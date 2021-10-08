FilmFetishFacts | Last Night in Soho | U.S. Theatrical | Synopsis | October 29, 2021

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
