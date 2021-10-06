FilmFetishFacts | MIR4 | Game Update | October 5, 2021

Wemade Company’s mobile MMORPG, MIR4 released new battle content, ‘Attack of the Living Wraiths’, on October 5th, 2021. Attack of the Living Wraiths will be held every Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 pm local server time, throughout the fourth floor in Bicheon, Snake, and Redmoon Hidden Valleys of the game.

In addition to Attack of the Living Wraiths content, a new Raid (Wailing Dead Mine – level 115) as well as a new Boss Raid (Nefariox King – level 105) is included with the update. Players who defeat [Nefariox King: Boss Raid] will become eligible to purchase a new mount – ‘Hell Horse.’

Future update plans include Class Change and release of a new character – Arbalist, expected to be released in November. Class change, unlocked when the character reaches level 50, allows players to switch characters between: Warrior, Sorcerer, Taoist, Lancer, and Arbalist, while maintaining the character’s physical constitution, inner strength, and solitude training. Arbalist, the only long-distance physical attack type character in MIR4, has extreme destructive power through the use of improved-crossbow and possesses excellent survivability through martial arts prowess.

Find out more about MIR4 at the game’s official website mir4global.com.