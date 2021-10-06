FilmFetishFacts | TrillerVerz III: Big Daddy Kane vs KRS One | Concert | October 17, 2021

On Day 2 of the first of its kind “TrillerVerz” weekend, Triller will present The TrillerVerz III Weekend: Big Daddy Kane vs KRS One. The event will feature a Legendary Verzuz Battle between two Legends – Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One.

Big Daddy Kane, originally from Brooklyn, brought to the world of hip-hop many innovations in the live performance realm. Kane has several gold albums along with a Grammy award. His greatest hits include Ain’t No Half Steppin’, Raw, Smooth Operator, and Warm It Up, as well as a duet with the legendary Barry White.

KRS-One is from The Bronx, and the abbreviation of his stage name means – Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone. KRS-One won the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in 2004, Living Legend Award in 2009 and BET Hip Hop Awards for I Am Hip Hop, along with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

The TrillerVerz III Weekend: Big Daddy Kane vs KRS One event will stream exclusively on FITE TV.