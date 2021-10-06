FilmFetishFacts | HBO Max | Streaming/VOD Territory Launch | October 26, 2021

HBO Max will bring together its vast entertainment assets, including movies, kids programming and original series from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals in one place for the first time in Europe.

HBO Max announced its service will be available to customers in 27 territories during the initial phase of its European roll out. The service launches initially in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra on October 26th, 2021 and then in Central & Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022. HBO Max will also launch in seven additional countries next year, including the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.