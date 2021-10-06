FilmFetishFacts | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Game Update | October 18, 2021

On October 18th, 2021, standing next to fighters such as Mario, Zelda, PAC-MAN, Sonic, Snake, and Cloud, the next beloved hero from the world of video games takes his place as the final addition to this historic lineup.

In a video hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. series director revealed that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series will be the final DLC fighter added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18, completing a nearly three-year journey of new fighters across video game history joining the game’s roster. Sora is part of the Challenger Pack 11 DLC, which also includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. The video presentation also provides a deep dive into the new fighter’s move set, as well as a detailed look at the newly added Hollow Bastion stage.