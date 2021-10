Kino Lorber partners with Giant Pictures to launch Kino Cult, an free ad-supported streaming destination for genre lovers of horror and cult films. Featuring hundreds of hours of curated and theatrically released films in High Definition, Kino Cult launches in the U.S. and Canada across web, mobile devices, connected TVs, and VOD apps on devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV, iOS and Android.