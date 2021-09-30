FilmFetishFacts About | Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes, Fathom Events, RiffTrax Live - Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes

There’s still evil up there at the old Amityville house. A group of priests gathers to quell the demon that has long plagued this lovely five-bed, four-bath Dutch Colonial full of old-world charm and lots of curb appeal. BUT – the evil escapes! Which should have been made obvious by the movie’s title. And how does it escape? Like all evil does: by possessing a tacky floor lamp, getting sold at a garage sale and shipped to Los Angeles, where most evil household décor eventually finds a home.

Soon the demonic floor lamp begins its reign of terror in the home of an innocent family, killing pets and home repairmen, forcing children to use power tools in unsafe ways, and possessing the soul of the youngest sister Jessica, who immediately begins to act like a total jerk.

It’s up to the young priest Father Kibbler to save the family and confront the evil lamp, face-to-bulb, before more people die. Okay, more people DO die, but can Father Kibbler finally put an end to it? Join Bill, Mike and Kevin in theaters nationwide for the perfect Halloween treat—a night with Rifftrax Live and Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes!