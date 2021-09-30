#FilmFetishFacts About | Shout! Factory TV 31 Nights Of Horror

  • October 1: Nosferatu the Vampyre, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Satanic Rites of Dracula
  • October 2: The Devil Bat, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Frankstein’s Castle of Freaks
  • October 3: Ben, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Manster
  • October 4: Vampiro: Night Warrior, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Hercules and the Captive Women
  • October 5: The Company of Wolves, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington (1981)
  • October 6: Galaxy of Terror, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: They Came from Beyond Space
  • October 7: The Brain that Wouldn’t Die, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Brian that Wouldn’t Die
  • October 8: Day of the Dead, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: I Eat Your Skin
  • October 9: King of the Zombies, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Eegah
  • October 10: Brain Dead, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Attack of the Giant Leeches
  • October 11: The Terror Within, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Giant Gila Monster
  • October 12: Carnival of Souls, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Count Dracula’s Great Love
  • October 13: House on Haunted Hill, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Beast from Haunted Cave
  • October 14: Hell Night, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Devil’s Wedding Night
  • October 15: Inseminoid, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Teenagers from Outer Space
  • October 16: Jack’s Back, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Monstroid
  • October 17: The Ninth Configuration, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Doomsday Machine
  • October 18: The Bat, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Killer Shrews
  • October 19: The Stepfather, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: A Bucket of Blood
  • October 20: Forbidden World, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Maneater of Hydra
  • October 21: A Bucket of Blood, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Manos: The Hands of Fate
  • October 22: The Brain (1988), Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
  • October 23: The Crush, Elvira’s Movie Macabre :The Terror
  • October 24: Dementia 13, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The House that Screamed
  • October 25: The Cat O’ Nine Tails, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Scared to Death
  • October 26: The Last Man on Earth, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Tormented
  • October 27: White of the Eye, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Legacy of Blood
  • October 28: Sorority House Massacre, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Don’t Look in the Basement
  • October 29: Horror Express, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: The Werewolf of Washington (2010)
  • October 30: White Zombie, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Lady Frankenstein
  • October 31: Night of the Living Dead, Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Night of the Living Dead