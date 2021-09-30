FilmFetishFacts About | Night of the Living Dead, Nightbreed, Shout! Factory TV 31 Nights Of Horror

This October, Shout! Factory TV and Scream Factory returns with a new edition of 31 Nights Of Horror. Tune in every night for creepily curated double features highlighting cult-favorite films never before included in 31 Nights Of Horror programming.

With celebrated horror classics like Night of the Living Dead, Sorority House Massacre and Clive Barker’s Nightbreed: Director’s Cut, plus the premieres of The Brain (1988) and The Ninth Configuration, you won’t want to miss the fun on Shout! Factory TV.

Stream and scream live every night in October! 31 Nights Of Horror begins TOMORROW at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET and continues at the same time through October 31. It can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com, Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO, Redbox, IMDb TV, Local Now, Plex, STIRR, Sling TV and TCL.