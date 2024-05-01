Monster Bash (2024)
Horror Conventions, Panel Discussions, Signings | Jul 19 - Jul 21, 2024
Pittsburgh Marriott North Hotel
United States > Pennsylvania > Cranberry Township > > 16066
Monster Bash 2024 takes place at the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry Township-Mars, Pennsylvania. The classic monster movie conference and festival includes three days of monster fan fun. Movie and TV stars make appearances, collectible monster merchandise, special events and screenings are all included in this multi-Rondo award winning convention.