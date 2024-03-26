Falcon's Creative Group, Qiddiya Investment Company (2024)

Dragon Ball Theme Park Qiddiya

Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Falcon's Creative Group, Qiddiya Investment Company, Toei Animation

Leading themed entertainment design and master planning firm Falcon’s Creative Group unveiled plans for the Dragon Ball theme park experience at AnimeJapan on March 22, 2024. The Dragon Ball theme park experience is expected to span over 500,000 square meters and be a key part of Qiddiya City, the world’s first city built for play, to be located near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featuring seven themed lands that recreate various iconic locales from the original series, including Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus’s Planet, the Dragon Ball theme park will be developed and built with creative oversight from Falcon’s Creative Group. Park guests will be able to experience the world of Dragon Ball from the first Dragon Ball series to Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball theme park will feature five state-of-the-art rides as part of a lineup of more than 30 attractions set against the backdrop of the Tuwaiq mountains. At the heart of the park is Eternal Dragon, a 70-meter-tall Shenron that will house the theme park’s signature roller coaster. The park’s themed restaurants and adjacent hotels will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball.

In addition to the Dragon Ball theme park, Falcon’s Creative Group is supporting the creative development of multiple entertainment experiences within Qiddiya City, including master planning the Qiddiya Water Theme Park, along with the world’s first Gaming and Esports district, also set to be part of the destination.