Parish (2024)

AMC Studios, AMC+, Thruline Entertainment

Parish follows Gray Parish (Giancarlo Esposito) as desperate personal circumstances push him back into a life of crime working with a ruthless gangster known as The Horse. Gray’s family ends up in the crosshairs, and he risks losing everything he loves. Parish also stars Zackary Momoh, Arica Himmel, Ivan Mbakop, Ekow Blade, Patrick Robinson, Dax Rey, Tim J. Smith, Charles R. Edwards, Currie Graham, Nicholas Logan, Caleb Baumann, Paula Malcomson, Enuka Okuma, Walker Babington, Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Sean Paul Braud, Ned Yousef, Chelsea Bryan, Chukwuma Onwuchekwa, Olumba Obu, Skeet Ulrich, Amanda Brugel, Jennifer Lafleur, Chip Carriere and Eden Lee.