The Long Shadow (2024)

All3Media International, AMC+, ITV - Independent Television, New Pictures, Stan

Toby Jones (The Hunger Games) and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) lead the hunt for the infamous “Yorkshire Ripper” in this serial killer drama. The Long Shadow also stars Jack Deam, Kris Hitchen, Lee Ingleby, Michael McElhatton, Chloe Harris, Steven Waddington, Liam Garrigan, Christopher Hatherall, John Henshaw, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Victoria Myers, Stephen Tompkinson, Liz White, James Clay, Emma Cunniffe, Adam Long, Kate Rutter, Shaun Thomas, Charley Webb, Dorothy Atkinson, Paul Brennen, Colin R. Campbell, Sorcha Groundsell, Marcus Fraser, Alexa Davies, Jill Halfpenny, Daniel Mays, Nicola Stephenson, Charlotte Tyree and Emma Williams.