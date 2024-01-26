Halo (2024)

343 Industries, Amblin Television, Chapter Eleven, Microsoft Studios, One Big Picture, Paramount Plus, Showtime Networks

With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Bokeem Woodbine, Ryan McParland, Casper Knopf, Burn Gorman, Duncan Pow, Hans Peterson, Julian Bleach and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.