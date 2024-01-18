Lovable character Winnie the Pooh was originally created in 1926 by A. A. Milne. His stories have sparked wholesome childhood dreams for nearly a century. While there are many other characters within the Winnie the Pooh universe, including Kanga, Rabbit, Roo and Tigger, there is no doubt that the bear wearing a red shirt — with his fist shoved into a jar of honey — is most certainly a fan favorite. Winnie the Pooh Day, on January 18, is your time to return to the Hundred Acre Wood and celebrate Winnie the Pooh.