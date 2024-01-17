EA Sports Madden Bowl (2024)

House of Blues Las Vegas

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89119

Electronic Arts (EA)

When the world converges on Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, EA Sports will present EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl. The multi-dimensional event at the House of Blues on Friday, February 9, 2024 features the conclusion of the most-played season in Madden NFL Championship Series history, interactive experiences and performances by GRAMMY-nominated platinum artist, Breland, 6 time GRAMMY-winning rapper, Big Boi, who will be joined by special guest and GRAMMY winner, Killer Mike, and 4 time GRAMMY winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Green Day.

In addition to music performances, EA SPORTS Presents The Madden Bowl hosts the grand finale of the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series in front of a live audience, where two of the world’s best players compete for their share of the $1 million prize pool and title of Ultimate Madden Bowl champion. Fans across the globe can tune into the Ultimate Madden Bowl on Twitch and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. PST on Friday, February 9, 2024.