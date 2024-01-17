Atlas Obscura Ecliptic Festival (2024)

Cedar Glades Park

United States > Arkansas > Hot Springs > > 71913

Atlas Obscura

Media and entertainment company Atlas Obscura hosts its second Ecliptic Festival, celebrating the rare total solar eclipse, at Cedar Glades Park, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The Atlas Obscura Ecliptic Festival takes place from April 5 to 8, 2024, featuring musical performances and events with artists, philosophers, astronomers, and other speakers —along with unparalleled views of the full solar eclipse.

Atlas Obscura partnered with the international indie music festival Valley of the Vapors for an eclectic lineup that includes Allah-Las, Blonde Redhead, Shannon and the Clams, Deerhoof and Mary Lattimore, along with mythologist and storyteller John Bucher, theoretical physicist Dr. Kelly Reidy, and author & astronomer Rebecca Boyle, who will conduct a guided stargazing session.

In 2017, the last time North America experienced a total eclipse of the sun, Atlas Obscura held its first eclipse festival, taking hundreds of people to Oregon’s rural Snake River Valley for a weekend of cosmic music, interactive science experiences, and talks by leading astronomy experts.