The Goldfinger (2023)

AMTD Group, Emperor Motion Pictures, Shaw Organisation

The Goldfinger centers on a criminal conspiracy that is uncovered when the Hong Kong stock market crashes. Set in the 1980s, the film depicts cut-throat dealings between Hong Kong’s business elite amidst the backdrop of the tail end of British colonial rule. It tells the story of the rise and fall of a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, following the travails of its chairman Cheng Yiyan through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption as murders are committed, billions in market value disappear and millions are spent in legal fees.