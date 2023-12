OC Fair and Event Center

Winter Fest OC returns to the OC Fair and Event Center, transforming it into a winter wonderland. Included with general admission is a North Pole Journey, ice tubing, real snow play, and more. This pop-up event, considered the largest winter festival in Southern California, is open from November 24, 2023 through January 7, 2024 on select dates.