Hyatt Regency O'Hare

United States > Illinois > Rosemont > > 60018

G-FEST is a family-oriented convention centering on the kaiju genre. G-FEST features panels and Q & A sessions by actors and crew from the Japanese Godzilla films, fan presentations on topics of interest, contests and gaming, new and classic kaiju movies, the western world’s largest kaiju-focused dealers room, along with fun and camaraderie.