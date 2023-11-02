The Boy and the Heron (2023)

GKids, Studio Ghibli

GKIDS releases The Boy and the Heron in both the original Japanese and English language versions. The hand-drawn, animated feature from Japan’s celebrated animation house, Studio Ghibli, is filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years. The animated feature is produced by Academy Award-nominee and Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. Its theme song, “Spinning Globe,” was written and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu.

The Boy and the Heron features the voice talent of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.