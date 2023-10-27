Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (2023)

Fathom Events

It’s 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined are transforming in terms of appearance and lifestyle. One day, a giant Digitama appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and his group encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he’s the first ever DigiDestined in the world.

The feature includes an introduction from the director, Tomohisa Taguchi. Also, as an incredibly special bonus, the first 50 guests to arrive at each night’s screening will receive a complimentary Digimon Card Game Tamer Party Pack – The Beginning – ver. 2.0, which includes 3 out of 14 possible cards from the new Digimon Card Game deck commemorating the film. Lucky recipients will be among the first fans in the U.S. to own these new “Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning” themed cards before they are released to the general public in December.