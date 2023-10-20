RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (2023)

An updated and expanded version of the Atari video game RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures, called RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, is released on November 1st on digital platforms and then on November 3, 2023 in physical retail stores and on Amazon.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe features more than 80 new rides across three modes of gameplay, including Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios, along with four terrains, including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape.