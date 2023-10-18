National Bullitt Day celebrates the sleek line of vehicles crafted by Ford, the Mustang. But not just any Mustang, the Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in Peter Yates’ crime thriller Bullitt, which was released on October 17, 1968.

Celebrate National Bullitt Day by jumping in your Bullitt Mustang – if you’re lucky enough to have one – and cruising down to one of the many auto shows and other car enthusiast events that take place across America on or near October 17th each year. The Mustang Owner’s Museum in Concord, North Carolina is a good place to start.

The movie Bullitt centers on a tough San Francisco cop named Frank Bullitt (Steve McQueen), who becomes determined to find the underworld kingpin that killed a witness under his protection. Directed by Peter Yates, Bullitt also stars Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset, Don Gordon, Robert Duvall, Simon Oakland, Norman Fell, Georg Stanford Brown and Justin Tarr.