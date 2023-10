Cure Insurance Arena

United States > New Jersey > Trenton > > 08611

Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein – the legendary guitar player of The Misfits, Kryst the Conqueror, Danzig, Gorgeous Frankenstein and more – is one of the special guests for the December 2023 edition of the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market: Wreck the Halls. The event takes place at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.