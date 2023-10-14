I Love Lucy Premieres, Becoming the First TV Show Performed Before a Live Audience (1951)
Milestones, Season 01 Premiere (TV), Television Premieres | Oct 15, 1951
I Love Lucy centers on the wife of a band leader who constantly tries to become a star – in spite of having no talent, getting herself – and her best friend – into the funniest predicaments. I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley.
I Love Lucy innovated a new television experience with the first filmed and scripted TV program performed before a live in-studio audience.