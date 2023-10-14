October 13th marks National No Bra Day, which encourages bra wearers to go braless for the day. National No Bra Day promotes breast cancer awareness, helping raise money for breast cancer research. Many women who have survived breast cancer are unable to go without a bra, as they need it to hold their prosthesis after surgery. Additionally, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and National No Bra Day is a reminder for women to be screened for breast cancer, which can be treated if caught early.