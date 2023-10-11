Hollywood Forever Living History Cemetery Tour (2023)

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

United States > California > Hollywood > > 90038

Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

For the 40th year, the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles explores Hollywood history, including a few scandals, by way of a living history walking tour of the 124 year old Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard. Visit the gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls, and the pioneers who shaped Los Angeles, and hear fascinating tales about their lives, accomplishments and misdeeds from historians and living history performances.

Tours commence every 20 minutes between 9:00 and 11:00 AM.

Featured on the tour are those who mapped Hollywood, including Col. Griffith J. Griffith and Hollywood founder Harvey Wilcox, along with those who put Hollywood on the map: silent film swashbuckler Douglas Fairbanks, heartthrob Rudolph Valentino, actress and first African American Oscar Winner Hattie McDaniel (Best Supporting Actress, Gone With The Wind), William Randolph Hearst mistress Marion Davies, filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, screen siren Barbara La Marr, slain director William Desmond Taylor, and over twenty other legendary Los Angelenos.