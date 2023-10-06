TransWorld's Halloween and Attractions Show (2024)

America's Center

TransWorld’s Halloween & Attractions Show is the only industry trade show of its kind in the world. There is no other show that has as many exhibitors and industry related products. For four decades TransWorld’s annual Halloween & Attractions Show has created the marketplace for the Haunted House industry. Each year the industry gathers to network, get new ideas and order products. This show is a MUST ATTEND event if you are thinking about opening or currently operate a haunted attraction, corn maze, farm, pumpkin patch, paintball field, family fun center, amusement park, zoo, aquarium, Halloween retail store or anything Halloween-related.